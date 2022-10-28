Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Amarillo first responder Jarrod Robertson recognized as coordinator of the year for Texas Crime Stoppers

Today is a special day for student crime stoppers coordinator, Jarrod Robertson, who was...
Today is a special day for student crime stoppers coordinator, Jarrod Robertson, who was recognized as the first responder for the month of October, and coordinator of the year for Texas crime stoppers.(kfda)
By Devyn Darmstetter
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Today is a special day for Student Crime Stoppers Coordinator Jarrod Robertson.

At the Welcome Pardner Breakfast, he was recognized as the first responder for the month of October, and coordinator of the year for Texas Crime Stoppers.

Robertson helps over 53,000 students to report crimes in schools in four counties and in nine school districts.

“This program gives them the opportunity to report the stuff going on and possibly make a reward off of it. Their schools are their community, they want to feel safe going to school. They want to feel safe for the eight hours that they’re there,” says Robertson.

Robertson is passionate about his job and says he feels like he is able to make the most impact in his position.

“I love my job, I feel like I’ve made a bigger impact being a liaison officer and being a Student Crime Stoppers coordinator than I ever did on the streets.” says Robertson.

He explained why having Student Crime Stoppers in schools is crucial.

“It doesn’t matter if you’re a teacher, it doesn’t matter if you’re a liaison officer inside the schools, the more you sit inside of that classroom, you don’t know half of what’s going on like those kids do. The kids are a wealth of information and they know what’s going on,” says Robertson.

Robertson graciously accepted his award this morning and hopes to continue to impact schools and students until he retires.

