Better East Texas: China Threat

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The timing is not convenient for the U.S. but any factor favoring the U.S. is not a consideration, in this case, I am referencing the recent events in China.

For a generation, China has been kept in check on the world stage. While they have certainly been a superpower, that have only recently been aggressive in their expansion plans, and now, several events suggest that their intentions are changing. And that is not good for the U.S. and the rest of the western world.

Chinese President Xi has essentially changed tradition by starting an unprecedented third five-year term. He has consolidated power, like never before, and installed loyalists to key positions in the government. On top of that, he has aligned with a “no limits” partnership with Russia and Putin.

China also has the world’s largest active military with two-million personnel. And now, with Xi remaining in power, he appears to be setting the stage for an even more aggressive future. Contrast that with our issues, the economy, in-fighting of our leadership, even divisive moral issues, and the U.S. is weak. China will be immune to those and will be more nimble than ever because of Xi’s actions.

The bottom line is that China has never been stronger and never been more of a world-wide threat. We need our leadership to stand up to this aggression and we need the rest of the free world to join us. That sadly seems like a stretch for us right now and that is very concerning.

