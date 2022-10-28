Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Better East Texas: China Threat

(MGN)
By Pat Stacey
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) -The timing is not convenient for the U.S. but any factor favoring the U.S. is not a consideration, in this case, I am referencing the recent events in China.

For a generation, China has been kept in check on the world stage. While they have certainly been a superpower, that have only recently been aggressive in their expansion plans, and now, several events suggest that their intentions are changing. And that is not good for the U.S. and the rest of the western world.

Chinese President Xi has essentially changed tradition by starting an unprecedented third five-year term. He has consolidated power, like never before, and installed loyalists to key positions in the government. On top of that, he has aligned with a “no limits” partnership with Russia and Putin.

China also has the world’s largest active military with two-million personnel. And now, with Xi remaining in power, he appears to be setting the stage for an even more aggressive future. Contrast that with our issues, the economy, in-fighting of our leadership, even divisive moral issues, and the U.S. is weak. China will be immune to those and will be more nimble than ever because of Xi’s actions.

The bottom line is that China has never been stronger and never been more of a world-wide threat. We need our leadership to stand up to this aggression and we need the rest of the free world to join us. That sadly seems like a stretch for us right now and that is very concerning.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

Latest News

Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Burn ban statuses for East Texas
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in attempted armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
East Texas Ag News: Growing garlic in the home garden