Minor injuries reported in Elkhart ISD bus crash

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is reporting an Elkhart ISD bus has been involved in a one-vehicle wreck.

DPS spokesman Bill Lockridge said some minor injuries are reported.

According to DPS, the wreck was on State Highway 294, near the intersection of Private Road 6294.

“Please avoid the area,” the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office post states. “Traffic and weather conditions are contributing to the potential danger in scene.”

