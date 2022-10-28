Family remembers Sherman woman killed by truck driver high on meth

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -Just four days on trial, Darwood Kellett of Irving was found guilty in the death of 23-year-old Leslie Mercado.

“My heart truly sinks every time I pass by Angels of Care, I relive that scene daily and it will continue to haunt me for the rest of my life,” said Leslie’s sister, Gilda Hernandez.

Hernandez shared with News 12, the letter she hoped to read to the jury, “my sister will never know what it is to have children of her own with the man she loved immensely.”

Leslie’s husband, Javier Mercado, shed tears after the verdict was read, “she was a joyful, beautiful wife.”

On January 20, 2021, Kellett struck Leslie with his semi truck, “driving northbound on Hwy 75, driving a tractor trailer loaded with over 40 thousand pounds of cargo,” said Grayson County’s Assistant District Attorney, Don Hoover.

Sherman Police said Kellett was high and fell asleep at the wheel.

“Veered off of the highway through the median, through a bar ditch, over the service road, into the Angels of Care parking lot in South Sherman,” Hoover added.

Around 9 a.m. Leslie Mercado was walking into work to start her day at Angels of Care, where she worked with her sister.

“I see Leslie in a puddle of blood, thrown onto the ground, just laying there, she wasn’t responding, I tried calling her name to see if maybe she could hear me, I tried yelling, she wasn’t responding, she just wasn’t there anymore,” Hernandez recalled.

Thursday, jury found Kellett guilty of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, with the maximum charge of 20 years and possession of a controlled substance, also with the maximum sentence of 10 years.

“You’re driving an 80 thousand pound deadly weapon on one of the harshest drugs, most addictive drugs known to man, you’re dangerous now,” said Hoover.

While the court case has been settled, their family will never be the same.

Hernandez said, “because what I witnessed was heart wrenching and something I will remember till the day I die.”

