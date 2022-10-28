Friday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! It certainly turned out to be a soggy Friday as widespread showers and thunderstorms continue to move over East Texas. Moderate to heavy rainfall as well as isolated lightning and gusty winds will remain possible for the rest of the evening and overnight hours, with some rain expected to persist into the morning hours of tomorrow. Some very spotty showers will be possible after 1 PM Saturday afternoon, although coverage will be quite limited and most will remain dry and unaffected, great news for anyone planning on attending any city sponsored Halloween events for Saturday evening! Temps tomorrow will still be quite cool, with highs only climbing into the middle 60s for most, meaning expect cool to chilly conditions tomorrow night as we drop into the upper 50s before 10PM. We’ll finally see some peeks of sunshine throughout the day Sunday as we warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The day of Halloween looks quite nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 70s. Halloween night has no weather worries thanks to clear skies and cool 60s. Some spotty showers will move into mainly Deep East Texas on Tuesday and very early Wednesday before skies dry out again on Thursday and Friday, allowing for another quick warm up back to near 80 degrees before the next weekend.

