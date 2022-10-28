Friday’s Weather: Cloudy, cool and rainy today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Grab those umbrellas as rain has already started early this morning. The showers and thunderstorms will continue off and on throughout the day. Rain will be heavy at times and could cause some brief flash flooding. There will be breaks in the rainfall, but showers will continue through the overnight hours and into Saturday morning. A few showers could linger into Saturday midday with mostly cloudy skies and breezy conditions Saturday afternoon. A few more breaks in the clouds are expected Sunday, but it will still be cool. Partly cloudy for next week with a slight chance for rain, mainly in southern counties by midweek.

