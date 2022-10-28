Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

‘I’m still in disbelief’: Families lose business supplies, livelihoods in Robinson Family Farm fire

vehicle torched at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
vehicle torched at Robinson Family Farm parking lot
By Alex Fulton
Published: Oct. 27, 2022 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - It’s been 12 days since a massive fire at the Robinson Family Farm torched more than 70 vehicles in a parking lot, and for some families, the fire took more than just a form of transportation.

Christina Rivera Johns is one of those people. “It’s devastating. It hurts,” she said. It’s the first thing on my mind when I wake up and the last thing on my mind when I go to sleep.”

The seats in her car now burnt to a crisp, but under the surface there’s something else Rivera Johns used her car for. “I did Doordash, Uber Eats and my husband did it for Uber to give rides,” she said.

A similar story for Isela Rebolledo from Killeen. “I’m still in disbelief,” she said. “My granddaughters are traumatized.”

In her car was a mobile kit for her business, CPR First Aid of Central Texas. In it, there’s four adult CPR mannequins, four infant CPR mannequins and other equipment. All together, it’s worth around $1,800. Now, the kits are completely lost in the flames.

“It’s a portable set,” Rebolledo said. “That set makes it more convenient for me when I go to teach CPR class at a daycare.”

For the Rivera Johns family, no job means an uncertain future and a long road ahead.

“I don’t have a reliable vehicle to be able to provide for my family,” Rivera Johns said. “My husband’s doing everything he can, but as of right now we’re pretty flat broke.”

The Bell County Fire Marshal has still not yet determined the cause.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

Latest News

Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
empty desks at school
East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Mike McNally accepts his award for Attorney of the year
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse