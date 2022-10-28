Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Monahans Police, a woman was found dead in Monahans Thursday night.

On Thursday, Oct.27, 2022 at around 6:36 p.m. Monahans Police were called to the 800 block of NW I20 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn.

The body of Karon Lynn Smith had been found. Through their investigation it was found that Karon Smith had been visiting her son Randall Smith. Randall Smith was detained by police at the Bennigans located at 603 W Service Road.

Randall Smith was placed under arrest and charged with murder.

No other details will be released at this time as this is an active case.

