Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans

Crime tape and police lights
Crime tape and police lights(MGN)
By Micah Allen
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONAHANS, Texas (KOSA) - According to Monahans Police, a woman was found dead in Monahans Thursday night.

On Thursday, Oct.27, 2022 at around 6:36 p.m. Monahans Police were called to the 800 block of NW I20 Service Road behind the Hampton Inn.

The body of Karon Lynn Smith had been found. Through their investigation it was found that Karon Smith had been visiting her son Randall Smith. Randall Smith was detained by police at the Bennigans located at 603 W Service Road.

Randall Smith was placed under arrest and charged with murder.

No other details will be released at this time as this is an active case.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

Latest News

Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
empty desks at school
East Texas school districts recovering well from pandemic learning loss
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Nacogdoches City Council holds special session to discuss funding of ‘top priority’ needs
Mike McNally accepts his award for Attorney of the year
Lawyers discuss benefits of pro bono work at Smith County courthouse