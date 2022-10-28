Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint Friday.
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint around 11:35 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, described as a black male, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk before fleeing in a silver Dodge Charger, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Authorities said the vehicle headed north on Timberland Drive and then turned right on Lufkin Avenue.

The clerk was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with facial injuries, Pebsworth said.

Based on a video and witness accounts, officials believe the suspect’s dreadlocks were part of a mask or wig; he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect did not get anything in the robbery attempt, according to Pebsworth.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Around 11:35 a.m. today, a man attempted to rob a Cash Now in Lufkin at gunpoint.
Around 11:35 a.m. today, a man attempted to rob a Cash Now in Lufkin at gunpoint.(City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

Latest News

Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
East Texas Ag News: Growing garlic in the home garden
Ellen Trout Zoo closed Friday due to power outage
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports