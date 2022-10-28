Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin police are looking for a man who attempted to rob Cash Now at 107 S. Timberland Drive at gunpoint around 11:35 a.m. Friday.

The suspect, described as a black male, jumped the counter and attacked the clerk before fleeing in a silver Dodge Charger, according to City of Lufkin Communications Director Jessica Pebsworth. Authorities said the vehicle headed north on Timberland Drive and then turned right on Lufkin Avenue.

The clerk was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with facial injuries, Pebsworth said.

Based on a video and witness accounts, officials believe the suspect’s dreadlocks were part of a mask or wig; he was wearing a dark-colored hoodie with tie-dye swirls, dark-colored pants, and a blue surgical mask.

The suspect did not get anything in the robbery attempt, according to Pebsworth.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the department at (936) 633-0356 or Crime Stoppers at (936) 639-TIPS if they wish to remain anonymous.

Around 11:35 a.m. today, a man attempted to rob a Cash Now in Lufkin at gunpoint. (City of Lufkin)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.