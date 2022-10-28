Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Some job listings will soon be required to show salary range

Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of...
Under the new laws in New York City and California, job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.(anyaberkut via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The next job listing you apply for could include the expected salary range, especially if you’re looking for employment in New York or California.

Beginning Nov. 1, New York City will require employers with four or more employees, with at least one of them working in the city, to provide a pay range in all job postings.

A similar law goes into effect in California on Jan. 1 for employers with at least 15 workers.

Both laws will be far-reaching, considering they affect two of the most populous places in the nation.

Job seekers will get a much better grasp of what many employers are willing to pay.

Companies will likely need a good answer when existing employees question why their salary is on the low end of the range advertised for the same role.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports
Krolczyk had a number of outstanding felony warrants, leading to their initial contact with him...
Fugitive found by San Augustine authorities after 6 days in hiding

Latest News

A video shared by Instagram user @feliciaaquilo shows her deaf son, Silas, reacting to the...
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids’ TV show
FILE - In this file photo from Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, Trump supporters beset a police barrier...
Ex-Capitol cop who messaged 1/6 rioter guilty of obstruction
Grass fire burns 2 buildings in Sabine County
Burn ban statuses for East Texas
Deaf 5-year-old has amazing reaction to seeing deaf character on kids' TV show
FILE - Timothy Shea exits Manhattan federal court after his court case was declared a mistrial...
Second ‘We Build The Wall’ fraud trial ends in conviction