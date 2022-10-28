Week 10 Red Zone Friday forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - If you are headed to the bleachers this evening you will absolutely want the rain gear! Scattered showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible all evening and even overnight, meaning there is the chance some games might be delayed due to nearby lightning strikes. It would be a very good idea to be weather alert at all times, and if travelling to an away game, PLEASE drive extra carefully. Make sure you have the free First Alert Weather App which will be very handy for a night like tonight. You will be able to easily track the rain in the palm of your hand with our updated to-the-minute radar.

