Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect

(WABI)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Oct. 28, 2022 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches Police Department said they along with numerous other law enforcement agencies are currently searching for an escaped suspect in the area of Old Tyler Rd and Powers St.

According to police ,the suspect is a black male with short hair wearing a blue and white shirt and khaki pants. They said the suspect was in custody on charges stemming from an aggravated robbery in Angelina County.

Law enforcement believe the suspect is within the perimeter that has been set up. The public is asked to stay out of the area and those living in the area are asked to remain inside.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Police: Suspect in armed robbery attacked clerk at Lufkin Cash Now store
Police: Suspect who attacked clerk at Lufkin store escapes after arrest
Shelby Dedmon, left, and Leslie Venegas were arrested on Oct. 14, 2022.
Tyler women arrested for alleged money laundering, drug possession
Seth Marceaux
Livingston man accused in drunk-driving death indicted for murder
Willie Daniel McGuire, 61, is described as a black male, 6′1″ tall, 200 pounds, bald, with...
Missing Timpson man safe, sheriff reports

Latest News

RSV On Rise
RSV On The Rise
The intent behind this effort is to address a vital public safety and public health issue.
Tyler Police Department and DEA set to host drug drop off
Letourneau Welding Competition
High school welding competition underway in Longview
This rise can be seen all over the state.
Pediatricians seeing RSV cases rise in East Texas