Saturday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

Isolated showers/areas of drizzle possible this evening. Dry and a bit warmer tomorrow!
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! Our Saturday started off with cloudy skies and some persistent showers across a good chunk of the area. Some very spotty light showers and sprinkles will be possible into the evening hours, although coverage will be quite limited, and most will remain dry which is great news for anyone planning on attending any city sponsored Halloween events for Saturday evening! Still, it would be a good idea to keep the umbrella close or at least in the car just in case you happen to catch one of those brief showers. Temps today were quite cool, with highs only climbing into the lower to middle 60s for most, meaning expect cool to chilly conditions tonight as we drop into the upper 50s before 10PM. We’ll finally see some peeks of sunshine throughout the day Sunday as we warm into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees. The day of Halloween looks quite nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower 70s. Halloween night has no weather worries thanks to clear skies and cool 60s. Some scattered showers will move into mainly Deep East Texas on Tuesday and very early Wednesday before skies dry out again on Thursday, allowing for another quick warm up back into the upper 70s before next Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on both Friday and Saturday of next week, with more widespread rains expected next Sunday as our next cold front moves into the area. Rain may end for most later today, but some roads will still be wet so please be extra careful while out driving tonight!

