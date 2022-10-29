Saturday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Saturday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue to move out of the area this morning, with only a few sprinkles and an isolated shower possible this afternoon. Patchy fog this morning will clear, and you can expect mostly cloudy skies otherwise. As far as temperatures go, we are starting the morning off in the 50s and 60s, and we will see highs today in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow, you can expect similar temperatures, but a bit more sunshine in the afternoon. We will keep rain out of the forecast for both Sunday and Monday before a low chance returns on Tuesday. Temperatures this next week will run in the 70s for most, under partly cloudy skies. More significant rain chances return to the forecast late in the week, heading into the weekend. Worth a mention, Tyler broke the daily record rainfall total yesterday, the new total is now 2.29″, beating the previous record of 1.35″.

