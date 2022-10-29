Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation, Labor Dept. finds

New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.
New numbers show wages and salaries are increasing but inflation is eating away at the gains.(PR Image Factory via Canva)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It appears workers are getting paid more, but inflation may have them feeling like they are getting paid less.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released its quarterly employment cost index Friday. It showed wages are increasing but not keeping up with inflation.

Wages and salaries for workers rose 1.3% in the third quarter and over 5% in the year ending in September.

However, that’s when you don’t add in inflation.

When the numbers are adjusted for rising prices, wages and salaries have actually declined 3% over the year.

The costs for employers are also rising.

Paying for wages and benefits cost employers over 1% more in the third quarter, not accounting for inflation.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Suspect who attacked Lufkin store clerk, escaped custody has been re-arrested
Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior
Nacogdoches police searching for escaped robbery suspect
Elkhart ISD is reporting a bus carrying high-school cheerleaders to a football game in Clifton...
15 injured in rollover wreck on Elkhart bus carrying cheerleaders
Police in Indiana say 18-year-old Marrell B. Tyler is facing a burglary charge related to an...
Residents fight back, take down would-be robber in apartment break-in, police say

Latest News

FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine.
Russia says it will suspend UN-brokered Ukraine grain export deal
Rescue workers and firefighters work on the scene of a crushing accident in Seoul, South Korea,...
Death toll increases to 120 after Halloween crowd surge in South Korea, officials say
Emergency responders are seen in Seoul after a mass casualty incident. More than 100 people are...
Mass casualties reported in Seoul after Halloween incident
GRAPHIC WARNING: Dozens are dead in Seoul, South Korea after a crowd surged during Halloween...
GRAPHIC: Images from deadly South Korea Halloween stampede