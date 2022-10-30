Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lumberjacks Fall Short to Utah Tech

Old SFA logo on a football helmet (Source: KTRE Staff)
By Mark Bownds
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:14 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Cloudy, damp conditions would set the stage as the SFA Lumberjacks would welcome Utah Tech to Homer Bryce Stadium for the SFA 2022 Homecoming Game. In the first half SFA would tie it up at twenty, but with 5 seconds left before the half Tech kicks a field goal to go up 23-20 at halftime.

In the second half it would be back and forth, but in the final minutes SFA would get the spark that they needed to go ahead. Check out this run by Miles Reed. He takes it to the house Jacks up 44-40 and the crowd loves it. But then Utah Tech in the two minute drill connects to go up 47-44 with 47 seconds. SFA on their final drive needs to get it across the goal line to win it, and here we go, Self to Reed who makes an incredible move to shake a tackler. He’s got a chance, he leaps for it and almost gets it, but under review he is ruled down at the one yard line with one second left to play. Final play of the game, SFA going for the win. Trey Self can’t connect and the Utah Tech Trailblazers win it in a stunner 47-44.

Here’s what SFA head coach Colby Carthel had to say following the game.

He said, “We got to get some things fixed and play a cleaner game if we want to win the next one. We will have a really good Central Arkansas team coming to town in two weeks. So we got two weeks to sit on this one. Ain’t gonna be fun, Not going to a fun bye week I can promise you that, but again, I apologize for not having them ready. Tough loss, all credit to the Trailblazers.”

