Sunday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Sunday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Temperatures are in the 50s and 60s as we are starting our Sunday. Skies are mostly cloudy, and we have fog in some areas this morning, so you may want to add some time to your morning commute to be safe. The fog should clear around sunrise, which is a few minutes after 7:30AM today. Heading into the afternoon, we will hold onto the cloud cover, but there should be some sunshine as well. Temperatures this afternoon will top off in the upper 60s and low 70s across East Texas, and we will cool into the 60s and 50s this evening.

Overnight, we will drop into the low 50s, maybe even some 40s out there Monday morning. With the cooler temperatures, we will likely see more fog develop for the start of our work week. Monday afternoon, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s. As far as the forecast goes for outdoor plans both tonight and Monday night, are no concerns. Rain chances will return to our forecast on Tuesday, mainly for Deep East Texas, with a low chance for isolated showers through the day. Wednesday and Thursday then look dry, before more rain is expected on Friday and Saturday. Through the first half of the week, temperatures will run close to normal, but we will see a brief return to the 80s late in the week.

We will not know how the recent rain has helped alleviate drought conditions across the area until Thursday, but we do know that many counties are dropping their burn bans in light of the rain. Be sure to check local guidance before doing any outdoor burning, but the Fire Danger Forecast is Low for the next three days. Have a blessed Sunday and a great week.

