Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Sunday, East Texas! We’re finally seeing some peeks of sunshine today as we warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s! Expect dry skies tonight with partly cloudy skies and some more patchy fog that will likely stick around through the early morning hours of tomorrow as well. Halloween looks quite nice with partly to mostly sunny skies and mild highs in the lower to middle 70s for highs area wide. Halloween night has no weather worries thanks to partly cloudy skies and cool temps in the 60s. Some isolated showers will move into mainly Deep East Texas on Tuesday and very early Wednesday before skies totally dry out again on Thursday, allowing for another quick warm up back into the upper 70s before next Friday. Isolated showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday of next week as our next cold front inches closer to East Texas.

