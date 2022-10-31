Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Carthage coach gets 200th win in victory over Van

With a Carthage Bulldog's victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute t
By Christian Terry
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
VAN, Texas (KLTV) - With a Carthage Bulldog’s victory over Van Friday night, head coach Scott Surratt saw his 200th victory in 15 seasons. Surratt says the milestone is a tribute to the football program at Carthage.

“You don’t even think about it while you are coaching and you think about those things later, after the season or after your career and stuff but man it’s just a great place to coach and its a tribute to my coaches and players, because we have great coaches and great players,” he said.

Surratt received a plaque for his 200th win after the game and congratulated his team on the great win.

“I couldn’t be more proud to be the coach here at Carthage, proud of you guys and we’re going on a roll, it don’t matter what kind of weather, name a place and time and we’ll be there,” Surratt told his team after the game.

Watch our full interview with Surratt here.

