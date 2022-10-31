Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected today, with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. This evening, you can look for partly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the 60s, and 50s overnight. Tomorrow, a very low chance for rain is in the forecast. Otherwise, partly cloudy for Tuesday, afternoon temperatures around where they’ll be today.

Through Thursday, the forecast is mostly the same, mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see some areas make it into the 80s by the end of the week, but a cold front and rain will cool us back down heading into the weekend. It appears likely that we’ll see showers and thunderstorms return to East Texas Friday and Saturday, but the coverage and strength/severity of this system is still to be determined. As we head into the middle part of the week, more details should become clear, as usual. Until then, have a great Monday.

