Monday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mostly sunny this afternoon. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:12 PM CDT
Happy Monday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Sunny to mostly sunny skies are expected today, with highs this afternoon in the mid to upper 70s. This evening, you can look for partly cloudy skies, with temperatures cooling into the 60s, and 50s overnight. Tomorrow, a very low chance for rain is in the forecast. Otherwise, partly cloudy for Tuesday, afternoon temperatures around where they’ll be today.

Through Thursday, the forecast is mostly the same, mix of sun and clouds, highs in the mid to upper 70s. We will see some areas make it into the 80s by the end of the week, but a cold front and rain will cool us back down heading into the weekend. It appears likely that we’ll see showers and thunderstorms return to East Texas Friday and Saturday, but the coverage and strength/severity of this system is still to be determined. As we head into the middle part of the week, more details should become clear, as usual. Until then, have a great Monday.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
Deadly truck fire: Tanker carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline explodes on Stow highway
Truck driver dies after tanker explodes on highway, officials say
Roy Grant Wagner, 42
Man indicted in crash that killed Livingston High School senior

