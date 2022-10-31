Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
By Katie Vossler
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:40 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some patchy, dense fog this morning.  Temperatures are in the 50s with a few upper 40s to start the day.  More sunshine this afternoon with light and variable winds.  Temperatures will reach the mid 70s today and fall back to the 60s this evening as the trick-or-treating begins.  A few more clouds roll in tonight and into tomorrow.  There is a very slight chance of some brief, light showers in Deep east Texas Tuesday, but not much rain is expected.  Partly cloudy and getting warmer through the middle of the week.  The next best chance for rain comes late Friday night into Saturday morning.

