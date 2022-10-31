Some quiet, pleasant weather on the menu as we transition into November

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - The evening forecast for all you trick-or-treaters looks fantastic. We will have a few clouds passing overhead, but no rain is expected. Temperatures will be very mild and comfortable as we fall into the middle 60′s by nine o’clock.

The clouds streaming through some of our east Texas airspace is from an upper trough moving through south Texas. This disturbance will bring south central and parts of southeast Texas some rain overnight and during the day on Tuesday.

It appears the better lift and dynamics will keep any precipitation well to our south with only our far southern counties possibly getting a few raindrops tomorrow. I have the rain chance at 20% for Tuesday, but it should be a mainly dry day as we will be under a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the middle 70′s.

Temperatures will be trending a few degrees above average for the remainder of the week as southeasterly winds return in earnest, leading to warmer, more humid conditions. It will also become breezy as those winds pick up in speed just a bit.

Our skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday before more clouds return later in the week in advance of our next western storm system.

There are still some discrepancies on the timing of our next storm system, but as of now, we are looking at a modest chance of scattered thunderstorms entering our area late Friday before jumping into the likely category by Friday night and Saturday as the heavy rain and storms in west and central Texas begin to migrate in our direction.

Some of the rain will be locally heavy at times and may be accompanied by some heavy thunderstorms, much like we saw last Friday.

This will bring us our first notable rain event for November as one-to-two inches are a good bet for much of east Texas.

We will see clearing skies for the second half of this upcoming weekend as drier air filters into the Piney Woods. This will lead to cool mornings give way to mild afternoons before another warming trend commences by early next week due to the return of southerly winds.

