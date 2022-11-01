Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

74-year-old man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods

Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had gone missing for 30 hours in the woods. (SOURCE: Maine Department of Fisheries & Wildlife)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 1:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Authorities in Maine said a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours has been found.

The Department of Fisheries & Wildlife said game warden Michael Latti and his K9, Luna, located the Etna man Monday afternoon.

The department said the man was hypothermic and dehydrated after spending 30 hours lost in the woods.

Fortunately, game wardens were able to rehydrate the man, warm him up and fly him out of the woods via a Maine Forest Service helicopter. The man was later examined and released from care in good health.

The man told officials he did not think he would have survived another night in the woods. He said he knew he was saved when he heard Luna’s bell and felt the dog lick his face.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., speaks during a news conference about refusing Russian...
Supreme Court clears way for Graham testimony in Georgia
Takeoff of the group Migos performs during the 2019 BET Experience in Los Angeles on June 22,...
Migos rapper Takeoff dead after Houston shooting, rep says
A view from a SpaceX rocket is seen after its launch from Kennedy Space Center, Fla., on Tuesday.
SpaceX nails booster landings after foggy military launch
Authorities in Maine found a 74-year-old man who had been missing in the woods for 30 hours.
Man rescued after spending 30 hours lost in the woods