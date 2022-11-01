Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Affidavit: Suspect in Halloween hit-and-run surrendered to Waco PD an hour after critically injuring wheelchair-bound man

Tanisha Crawford
Tanisha Crawford(KWTX)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco police say 23-year-old Tanisha Crawford, the suspect in a Halloween night hit-and-run, turned herself in for failing to stop and render aid after Crawford hit a 50-year-old man in a wheelchair trying to cross the street.

Officers were called to N. 16 Street and W. Waco Drive at about 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, 2022.

When officers arrived at the scene, they located the injured man in a wheelchair. Police said Crawford was not at the scene when officers arrived.

Investigators obtained surveillance footage that shows the driver of a white vehicle striking the man in the wheelchair.

The impact tossed “the man across the street,” an arrest affidavit reveals.

The footage reportedly show the driver of the white car stop, exit the vehicle, the drive off, the affidavit claims.

After she surrendered to authorities, Crawford spoke with detectives and “admitted to me after she was read her rights that she had struck the victim and stopped her vehicle, and checked on the victim, but saw the state of the victim, and got back into her vehicle after calling for help,” an investigator wrote in the affidavit.

Crawford further told police she drove to her grandmother’s house, where she called her boyfriend to pick her up and take her to the police department so she could file a report.

“I would like to note the accident took place at (8:42 p.m.) and she did not arrive at the Waco PD until (9:45 p.m.) that same night,” the investigator wrote in the affidavit.

The man is currently in the hospital and remains in critical condition, police said.

Crawford was booked into the McLennan County Jail on a charge of accident causing serious bodily injury or death, jail records show. Her bond was set at $5,000.

