Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene

Tyler Police Department
Tyler Police Department(KLTV)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:28 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - WARNING: This story contains graphic photos that may be troubling for some viewers.

Tyler police are looking for a vehicle that struck two pedestrians and then fled the scene very early on Monday.

Tyler Police PIO Andy Erbaugh says that at around 1 a.m. Monday, Tyler police, fire and EMS were called to the scene in the 4000 block of Briarwood Drive where the two pedestrians were hit. Police were told by witnesses that the car, a light-colored small sedan, left the scene after hitting the two people.

The car may have been a white or gray Honda Civic or Toyota Corolla.

A Facebook post shared by the mother of one of the victims says they had been at a Halloween costume party at The Cascades.

Both people were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

Tyler police detectives say they are looking for surveillance video from any homes or apartments in the area. If you have that, or if you have any information, please call them at 903-531-1000.

WARNING: GRAPHIC PHOTOS

The photos below were shared by the mother of one of the two victims.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

