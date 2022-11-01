Carthage Bulldogs take the throne in Red Zone Top 10

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - There is a new king of the Red Zone Top 10.

The Carthage Bulldogs claim the top spot with their win over Van this past week. The win gave the Bulldogs their sixth-straight district title, their six-straight perfect regular season and win number 200 for head coach Scott Surratt.

1. Carthage Bulldogs (4A DII State Ranking: 1 | Record 10-0 | Last game: 41-15 win over Van | Next game: Bi-District playoffs on 11/4)

Carthage wrapped up their 6th straight district championship with their win over Van. It was also win No.200 for Scott Surratt. The Bulldogs take a week off before starting a run to what they hope is their 9th state title.

2. Longview Lobos (5A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 9-0 | Last game: 42-3 win over Tyler | Next game vs West Mesquite)

Longview wrapped up a district title last week and now look to wrap up a perfect regular season.

3. Timpson Bears (2A DI State Ranking: 1 | Record: 9-0 Last Game: 67-14 win over Shelbyville| Next game @ Garrison)

A short week did not hurt Timpson as the Bears won their home finale. Now the Bears look to win the regular season finale against rival Garrison in the Battle of the Atoyac.

4. Gilmer Buckeyes (4A DII State Ranking: 2 | Record 8-0 | Last Game: 54-0 win over Spring Hill| Next game @ Pittsburg)

Gilmer’s defense was strong in the home finale and now the team looks to finish strong on the road.

5. Carlisle Indians (2A DII State Ranking: 6 | Record: 9-0 | Last game: 70-10 win over Overton | Next game @ Alto)

The Indians look to cap off a perfect regular season on Friday but they have to do it against a tough Alto team that is playing for pride in their final game of their season.

6. Newton Eagles (3A DII State Ranking: 3 | Record: 8-1| Last game: 62-0 win over Kountze on 10/21 | Next game vs New Waverly)

Newton is coming off the bye week looking for a home finale win before heading to the playoffs.

7. Malakoff Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: 2 | Record: 8-1| Last game: 55-13 win over Mexia | Next game vs Mexia on 10/28)

The Tigers continue to roll with their lone defeat coming to previously state ranked Grandview. The Tigers, like everyone else on this list, will use week 11 as a dress rehearsal for the playoffs.

8. Winnsboro Raiders (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record: 9-1| Last game: 47-14 win over Bonham| Next game Bi-District Playoffs on 11/4)

Winnsboro gets a nice break before the playoffs. The coaches and fans will be scoreboard watching Friday to see if Mount Vernon will beat Pottsboro. If that happens then the three teams split the district title.

9. Mount Vernon Tigers (3A DI State Ranking: NR | Record 8-1| Last game: 44-24 win over Commerce on 10/21| Next game vs Pottsboro on)

Mount Vernon still controls their destiny when it comes to claiming a share of the district title. A loss would put a very tough Tigers team to the three-seed heading into the playoffs.

10. Corrigan-Camden Bulldogs (2A DI State Rank: NR | Record: 9-0 | Last Game: 49-0 win over Groveton | Next game @ Centerville)

Corrigan scorecard in district play is 208-0 when it comes to scoring. The Bulldogs by far face the toughest test of their season when they take on Centerville this week for a district title.

