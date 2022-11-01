Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families

East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
By Willie Downs
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Businesses around East Texas put on trunk or treat events for family fun this evening.

“I think it’s cool, and I think this is awesome,” says Isaac, alongside his sister Ivy. “I think I am having a great day today.”

Children from around East Texas hit the trunk or treat events this evening to load up on candy, play games and have good ole family fun.

The owner of Sweet Creations Cake and Catering Co, Jodi Bell, says they have been open for ten weeks and this is their way of saying thank you to the Longview community for supporting them.

“I’ve got grandkids and of course with the grandkids it makes you think about the stuff to do for the other kids,” says Bell. “Again, Longview has been so amazing, the community has supported us so much so we just thought we would give back to the community a little bit.”

Owner of Atkinson Candy Co, Sarah Atkinson, says they get positive feedback every year as kids and parents alike have fun, so they keep doing it.

“Everyone always has such a good time with this event, it’s a lot of fun and the kids get to get extra candy,” says Atkinson. “The candy is made right here in Lufkin, so we get to share our sweet treats with our hometown kids.”

She says the event is an opportunity for them to share happiness with the whole community.

“We really truly believe that we don’t make candy, we make happiness,” says Atkinson.

Executive manager at Patterson Nissan in Longview, Matt Schillings, says they love to support the community and thought this event would be fun for the kids.

“Well, you know lots of free candy, some good food, and maybe some face painting,” says Schilling. “It’s just all about the kids having a good time, that’s all.”

Most importantly, what did Angel and his baby brother like the most after trunk or treating?

“I liked the games!” says Angel.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Soon-to-be mother Norma was at a Karol G concert with friends when her baby, Anahi, decided to...
Woman gives birth in the middle of sold-out concert
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check

Latest News

East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texans enjoy Trunk or Treats Monday night
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business