Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Election conspiracy theorists jailed in Texas lawsuit

The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided...
The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed.(WILX)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:02 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - The leaders of a Texas-based group that has promoted election conspiracy theories and provided research for a widely debunked documentary that alleged widespread voter fraud in the 2020 election have been jailed.

A federal judge found they failed to provide information in a defamation lawsuit filed against the group.

Catherine Engelbrecht and Gregg Phillips run True the Vote. They were detained by U.S. Marshals following a Monday order by U.S. District Judge Kenneth Hoyt.

Engelbrecht and Phillips and their Houston-based organization are being sued by Konnech Inc., a Michigan-based company that provides election software used to recruit and train poll workers.

Konnech accuses True the Vote of making false claims that the company is involved in a Chinese-related conspiracy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

Latest News

Tyler Police Department
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said.
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs