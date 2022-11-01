A few sprinkles will continue into the evening before patchy fog sets in overnight

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - It has been a cloudy and damp day for some east Texans as a disturbance tracking through southeast Texas was close enough to provide a few sprinkles and light showers for areas mainly south of the Highway 7 corridor today.

With this disturbance passing off to our east, the clouds will start to thin out overnight, leading to partly cloudy skies with some areas of patchy fog forming by daybreak Wednesday. Wake-up temperatures will be in the middle 50′s.

Temperatures will be trending a few degrees above average for the remainder of the week as southeasterly winds return in earnest, leading to warmer, more humid conditions. It will also become breezy as those winds pick up in speed just a bit.

Our skies will become mostly sunny on Wednesday with highs climbing into the upper 70′s.

Thursday will be even warmer as southerly winds pick up in speed, leading to daytime highs warming into the lower 80′s under a mix of sun and clouds.

There are still some discrepancies on the timing of our next storm system, but as of now, we are looking at a high chance of strong thunderstorms entering our area late Friday evening and remaining high through the overnight and early morning hours on Saturday.

Since there is a threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms entering the Piney Woods, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday night and early Saturday morning when this next western storm system barrels through east Texas.

Should any storms turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be our main overall threat, with a lesser threat for brief, isolated tornadoes, and some quarter size hail.

In addition to the threat for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms, some of the rain will be locally heavy at times before the rain moves out by Saturday afternoon this weekend. Rainfall totals could reach two inches in a few locales.

We will see clearing skies for the second half of this upcoming weekend as drier air filters into the Piney Woods. This will lead to cool mornings give way to mild afternoons before another warming trend commences by early next week due to the return of southerly winds.

