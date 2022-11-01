Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Jury: Noel Martin guilty of Murder

Noel Martin murder trial.
Noel Martin murder trial.
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:20 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A Wichita County Jury has reached a verdict in the murder trial of Noel Martin, accused of killing his neighbor, Martin Jones, in October, 2021.

Our crews at the Wichita County Courthouse say a verdict was reached Tuesday.

Noel Martin was found guilty of Murder, and Guilty of the unlawful possession of a firearm. Court went into a break before the punishment phase was set to begin.

Previous Coverage: Noel Martin murder trial begins

Prosecutors said Noel Martin shot the husband and father of three during an argument at the Evergreen Mobile Home community on Oct. 9, 2021. Jones died five days later at United Regional.

Defense attorneys are arguing that Noel Martin should not be charged with murder. They acknowledge Noel Martin shot the victim, but said the victim died from an unrelated medical issue, not from the gunshot wounds he received five days earlier.

At the time of the shooting, police said the victim accused Noel Martin of damaging both his house and car.

Witnesses said Noel Martin and the victim had a contentious relationship, frequently arguing and even trading punches in the past.

Stick with News Channel 6 for the latest developments.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

Latest News

Tyler Police Department
Car hits 2 pedestrians near Cascades on Halloween eve, flees scene
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said.
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs