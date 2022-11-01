Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Morning Weather at your Fingertips

By Katie Vossler
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:47 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas!  We’re starting out with some clouds and even a few isolated showers in Deep East Texas.  This light rain will be gone by late morning with gradually clearing skies into the late afternoon.  Temperatures today will reach the mid to upper 70s with light winds.  More sunshine tomorrow with temperatures in the upper 70s again and then temperatures hit the lower 80s for the end of the work week.  Clouds increase during the day Friday with a chance for thunderstorms by Friday night.  That chance for rain increases overnight into early Saturday morning.  Rain looks to come to an end by late morning Saturday and cooler temperatures return for the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KLTV/KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
Thaddeus Donnell Richardson Jr., 26, of Houston
Authorities release name of suspect in Lufkin Cash Store armed robbery

Latest News

Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-1-22
Morning Weather at your Fingertips Tuesday 11-1-22
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
Some quiet, pleasant weather on the menu as we transition into November
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Tuesday Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast
KTRE First Alert Monday Evening Webcast