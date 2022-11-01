Nacogdoches County Commissioners take preliminary steps to assess county jails

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Nacogdoches County Commissioners approved taking the first step in evaluating the county’s jail on Tuesday.

The county auditor was given approval to begin the process of advertising a request for an architect or engineer to evaluate the state of the county jail. The jail was built in 1989, then expanded in 1992. Since that time, the population inside the jail has grown, and the aging building itself has caused issues.

County Judge Greg Sowell said this is the first step in a long process.

“We want to try and get the best information that we possibly can and professional information on the situation as it is with the building that we have,” Sowell said.

Since the court approved the motion, the county auditor can start advertising for someone to complete the evaluations.

“There will be an advertising period that is required by law. There will be proposals submitted. Those proposals will be graded, and the court will come back and hopefully award a proposal to a prospected firm,” Sowell said.

Sheriff Jason Bridges said they have been working together on the front end of this project, and they will continue to do so.

“This is a project going forward that we will work together. We have interworking knowledge of issues at the jail and what we anticipate that we need moving forward,” Bridges said.

The judge said they can’t say what the next steps are moving forward until the evaluation is complete and all the information is collected.

“It’s hard to put a timeline on, and it’s hard to put a plan step-by-step on something when you don’t know what the situation is, and again this is what this step is: to find out what the exact unbiased situation is with that building,” Sowell said.

Sheriff Bridges said they need the information from the evaluation for themselves and the taxpayers.

“What we’re really looking at is the structure and integrity of the building, plumbing issues and things like that. We have, moving forward, to have a solid foundation of a plan that we need to have to present to our taxpayers,” Bridges said.

The county said they expect the evaluation of the jail will take place at the beginning of next year.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.