Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire

Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.(KTRE)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill.

At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.

The fire is contained to the area where brush and limbs are stored before mulching. There is no danger to surrounding structures and no household trash is burning. There will most likely be smoke in the area for several days

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Myles Christian Jennings
Trinity County sheriff claims man attempted to take deputy’s gun during welfare check
Receding waters have revived interest in the Diamond Lady, which can now be seen from hull to...
Sunken casino riverboat revealed by low water levels of Mississippi River
SFA regents review staff, student reports on system affiliation options

Latest News

“We are thankful that everyone survived the bus accident from Friday evening,” Smith said.
Elkhart students released from hospital following bus rollover
East Texas kids enjoy Trunk or Treat
East Texas businesses host trunk or treat events for families
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs
East Texas health science programs prepare students to fill much-needed jobs