Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - City of Nacogdoches fire crews are controlling a fire that broke out at the city’s landfill.

At 2:52 a.m. Tuesday, Nacogdoches Fire Department responded to a report of a fire on NW Stallings Dr. Firefighters arrived on scene to discover a large brush pile burning just inside the entrance to the city landfill. The fire is contained to the brush pile and City of Nacogdoches crews worked to construct a fire line around the fire after it was deemed too large to extinguish. Nacogdoches firefighters will remain on-scene monitoring the fire for safety as it continues to burn.

The fire is contained to the area where brush and limbs are stored before mulching. There is no danger to surrounding structures and no household trash is burning. There will most likely be smoke in the area for several days

