200 ft. of guardrail goes through car during deadly crash on Ohio interstate

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle. (Source: Ohio Department of Transportation)
By Julia Bingel and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:27 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) – A 46-year-old man in Cleveland was killed after crashing into a guardrail along I-71 on Nov. 1.

Crash investigators said Freddie Bouchelle was driving in a 2006 Ford at speeds that were above the 60 mph posted limit when he went off the right side of the road for unknown reasons.

Bouchelle collided with the end of the guardrail, which pierced through the engine compartment of the car all the way through the back window, officials with the Cleveland Police Department said.

Investigators said about 200 feet of guardrail went through the length of the vehicle.

The driver was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

