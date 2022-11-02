Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
ROSENBERG, Texas (KLTV) - According to the Rosenberg Police Department, the suspect in yesterday’s abduction of his 1 year-old is dead along with his daughter.

An amber alert for the abduction of 1 year-old Leylani Ordonez was cancelled Wednesday morning after police located the suspect in Sugar Land. A high speed chase ensued and ended back in Rosenberg an hour later. Police said the suspect went inside a local business in Rosenberg, stabbed a man and stole his truck. He then drove the stolen vehicle to where Leylani Ordonez was located and abducted her.

Spike strips were used to slow the vehicle down. Moments later Alexander Ordonez stepped out of the vehicle with the child in his arms and stabbed himself. Both were transported to hospitals for treatment but according to Rosenberg Police in a press conference Leylani Ordonez did not survive.

(Texas DPS)

