Cass County sheriff still looking for missing woman who suffers hallucinations, needs meds

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman who walked away from her home on Sept. 18 is still missing.

Katherine Spanel, 64, walked away from her home that day without her medicine, ID, food, water, or money. She is said to be easily confused and suffers from hallucinations, but she is non-violent.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. She has blue eyes and gray short, thin hair. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She was possibly walking toward Hwy 77 when she left home, which is on County Road 3214.

Along with Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens have been looking for Spanel.

If you have any information about Spanel or think you have seen her, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.

Kathleen Spanel, 64, has still not been located. (Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.