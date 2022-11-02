Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Cass County sheriff still looking for missing woman who suffers hallucinations, needs meds

Kathleen Spanel, 64.
Kathleen Spanel, 64.(cass county sheriff's office)
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 4:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Texas (KLTV) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says that a woman who walked away from her home on Sept. 18 is still missing.

Katherine Spanel, 64, walked away from her home that day without her medicine, ID, food, water, or money. She is said to be easily confused and suffers from hallucinations, but she is non-violent.

She was last seen wearing a purple shirt, blue jeans and sneakers. She has blue eyes and gray short, thin hair. She is 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds. She was possibly walking toward Hwy 77 when she left home, which is on County Road 3214.

Along with Cass County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens have been looking for Spanel.

If you have any information about Spanel or think you have seen her, please call the sheriff’s office at 903-756-7511.

Kathleen Spanel, 64, has still not been located.
Kathleen Spanel, 64, has still not been located.(Cass County Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says

Latest News

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to water system and sewer projects.
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to water system and sewer projects.
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry...
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production