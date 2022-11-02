Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Central Texas man accused of pointing gun at woman, children during road rage incident

David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after his arrest on...
David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after his arrest on two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
By Tommy Witherspoon
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A 79-year-old China Spring man was arrested Tuesday after McLennan County sheriff’s deputies say he pointed a gun at a woman and her children in what authorities described as a road rage incident.

David John Keen posted bonds totaling $10,000 Wednesday and was released after his arrest on two counts of second-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

According to an arrest affidavit, a woman reported she was driving in the 5400 block of North Highway 6 to drop off her kids when a black Cadillac in front of her slammed on its brakes. She told deputies she tried to drive around the Cadillac in the passing lane but the driver accelerated and would not let her go around.

The woman reported the driver of the car pointed a black pistol at her, “causing her to be in fear for her life and her children’s lives,” the affidavit alleges.

She called her husband, who was going hunting but was not far away. When her husband got close, the affidavit alleges Keen hit the brakes again, causing the woman to have to leave the roadway to avoid hitting him.

The woman’s husband parked in front of Keen’s vehicle and went to confront the driver, the affidavit states. Keen reportedly pointed the gun at him before the man took the gun from Keen and threw it into the grass on the side of the highway.

An off-duty deputy U.S. marshal pulled up to offer assistance. The marshal found the .32-caliber pistol in the grass and waited there until sheriff’s deputies arrived, the affidavit states.

