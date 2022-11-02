Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Chick-fil-A operator switches to 3-day work weeks to attract employees

A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his...
A Miami Chick-fil-A operator's recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:03 AM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (CNN) - The labor shortage has a lot of businesses struggling to find employees, but a Miami Chick-fil-A owner-operator said he may have discovered the secret sauce for staffing.

Justin Lindsey’s recipe for attracting employees was his idea to switch his employees to a three-day, 14-hour work week.

Not too long ago, business was booming for Lindsey, but his employees were getting burned out. He said some of them were working 70 hours a week.

So earlier this year, he overhauled the weekly schedules. He divided his staff of 38 into two groups and alternated weekly schedules into three-day blocks of 13- to 14-hour shifts.

Since making the change, Lindsey said he has been deluged with applications and is also seeing 100% retention at the management level.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Red Zone Week 11 Schedule
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning

Latest News

Sites prepare for potential threats as midterms loom closer.
EXPLAINER: Why The Associated Press calls US elections
A CVS Pharmacy is shown in Mount Lebanon, Pa., on Monday May 3, 2021. On Wednesday, Nov. 2,...
CVS Health agrees to $5B settlement of opioid lawsuits
Starbucks unveils its holiday cups.
Starbucks unveils holiday cups and a new sweet treat
FILE - Grain processing is shown in Chornomorsk, Ukraine. After saying it was backing out,...
Russia rejoins wartime deal on Ukrainian grain exports