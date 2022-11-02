Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
City staff to represent Nacogdoches for Texas legislative session

Nacogdoches City Council approved for city staff to advocate in Austin on behalf of them for the 88th legislative session.
By Mariela Gonzalez
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:43 AM CDT
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches City Council approved for city staff to advocate in Austin on behalf of them for the 88th legislative session.

Larissa Philpot-Brown said during the Tuesday meeting that city staff will include the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation members and city manager.

Items on their legislative agenda include supporting legislative actions that may provide the city additional funding for infrastructures such as water and sewage. Another item is opposing anything that reduces the city’s local control thing such as reducing the city’s ability to regulate development.

Brown also mention an item discusses the need for extended broadband, specifically for funding and assistance in obtaining the funding.

The city voted unanimously

