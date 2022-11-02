First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - We have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas.

The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is possible given the dynamics and ingredients coming into play.

Should any storms turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be our main overall threat, with a lesser threat for brief, isolated tornadoes, and some quarter size hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed areas mainly along and north of the Highway 7 corridor under an enhanced or medium risk for severe weather. This means there is a 30% chance of seeing severe weather within a 25-mile radius of any given location in this orange-shaded region.

Everyone else throughout deep east Texas is in a low-risk for severe weather, meaning there is a 15% chance of severe weather within a 25-mile radius of any given location in the yellow-shaded area.

In regards to timing, it appears the line of storms will start to cross the Trinity River and move into Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity counties around 8-9 p.m., crossing the Highway 59 corridor between 9 and 11 p.m., and then pushing across the Sabine National Forest between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the threat for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms, some of the rain will be locally heavy at times, providing many east Texans with one-to-two inches before the rain and storms shift well east of our region by the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.

