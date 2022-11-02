A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Friday evening, night as strong-to-severe storms rumble through east Texas

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - We will round out Thursday and much of Friday seeing a mix of sun and clouds to go along with unseasonably warm and humid weather. This warmth will be aided by southerly winds of 15 to 20 mph, feeding into low pressure that will bring us a line of heavy thunderstorms by Friday night.

Since there is a threat of strong-to-severe thunderstorms entering the Piney Woods, we have declared a First Alert Weather Day for Friday evening and Friday night when this next western storm system barrels through east Texas.

Should any storms turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be our main overall threat, with a lesser threat for brief, isolated tornadoes, and some quarter size hail.

In regards to timing, it appears the line of storms will start to cross the Trinity River and move into Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity counties around 8-9 p.m., crossing the Highway 59 corridor between 9 and 11 p.m., and then pushing across the Sabine National Forest between 11 p.m. and 1 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the threat for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms, some of the rain will be locally heavy at times, producing one-to-two inches before the rain moves out by the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.

Since this storm system will be moving through very quickly, your weekend will turn out to be a dry one since the storms will be well east of our area by the time most of you wake-up on Saturday morning.

We will see clearing skies for this upcoming weekend as drier air filters into the Piney Woods. This will lead to cool mornings give way to mild afternoons before another warming trend commences by early next week due to the return of southerly winds.

