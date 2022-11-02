Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut.

$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.

