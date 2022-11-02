Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects

The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut.
By Brian Jordan
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The director of public works speaks about the water system and sewer projects that have been cut.

$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to the projects, but after a petition blocked the city from taking on debt with a certificate of obligations, the money is now being split up between many other high-priority projects for the city.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning

Latest News

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
$8 million in ARPA funding was meant to go to water system and sewer projects.
Nacogdoches redirects ARPA funding from water system to other projects
During the honey season in the summertime, honey bees were not able to forage on the dry...
WebXtra: East Texas beekeeper says drought has hurt honey production
The fair showcases plants raised entirely by students who track the growth for a grade.
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects