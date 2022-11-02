SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA fall plant fair begins on Friday.

The fair showcases plants raised entirely by students who track the growth for a grade.

The community can come out and see the plants and even buy them from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the SFA gardens on Friday. The money raised goes back into the program.

Avery Gorman has a preview of what you can expect.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.