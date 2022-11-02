Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

Trevor Thompson, Jr., was named to Brazos County’s most wanted list before his capture Wednesday
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony...
College Station police have named Trevor Thompson (left) as a suspect in the murder of Anthony Ayers (right).(KBTX)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments has been arrested.

College Station Police Department on Wednesday named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was identified as a suspect by police Wednesday afternoon.

A bulletin from CSPD called Thompson was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police said Thompson shot and killed the victim, Anthony Ayers, 15, during an altercation just before 10 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive.

On Tuesday, Brazos County Crime Stoppers listed Thompson as a “Most Wanted” for charges including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Those charges were updated to include murder. Crime Stoppers said Thompson is known to spend time and has connections in the Bryan-College Station area as well as Robertson County.

According to online jail records, Thompson has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center six times since 2014. He was first arrested in April 2014 on an aggravated robbery charge. He was last arrested in September 2020 on an evading arrest charge.

On Monday, Ayers’ family said the teen attended College Station High School. A vigil is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at Oaks Park in College Station at the intersection of University Oaks Blvd and Stallings Drive. The vigil was first planned to be at the apartment complex but has been moved to the park.

Services are set for Tuesday, November 8th at Hollier Funeral Home on Highway 6 in College Station from 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Latest News

KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Red, White, and You!” hiring event happening at the C. L....
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
KTRE’s Avery Gorman speaks about the “Red, White, and You!” hiring event happening at the C. L....
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches
East Texas Food Bank Charlie Brown Thanksgiving event in Lufkin canceled
Texas honey production below average due to summer heat, drought
Texas honey production below average due to summer heat, drought
Day Light Savings
As winter sets in, seasonal depression could, too