Suspect arrested in murder investigation of College Station teen

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The suspect in the shooting death of a teenager on Saturday night at the Pearl Apartments has been arrested.

College Station Police Department on Wednesday named Trevor James Thompson, Jr., 26, of Bryan, was identified as a suspect by police Wednesday afternoon.

A bulletin from CSPD called Thompson was considered “armed and dangerous.”

Police said Thompson shot and killed the victim, Anthony Ayers, 15, during an altercation just before 10 p.m. on Saturday in the parking lot of the apartment complex on Harvey Road near George Bush Drive.

Update**** Thompson is in custody https://t.co/MaRlIlvoo2 — College Station Police Department (@CSTXPolice) November 2, 2022

On Tuesday, Brazos County Crime Stoppers listed Thompson as a “Most Wanted” for charges including aggravated robbery and evading arrest. Those charges were updated to include murder. Crime Stoppers said Thompson is known to spend time and has connections in the Bryan-College Station area as well as Robertson County.

According to online jail records, Thompson has been booked into the Brazos County Detention Center six times since 2014. He was first arrested in April 2014 on an aggravated robbery charge. He was last arrested in September 2020 on an evading arrest charge.

On Monday, Ayers’ family said the teen attended College Station High School. A vigil is planned for Friday at 6 p.m. at Oaks Park in College Station at the intersection of University Oaks Blvd and Stallings Drive. The vigil was first planned to be at the apartment complex but has been moved to the park.

Services are set for Tuesday, November 8th at Hollier Funeral Home on Highway 6 in College Station from 4 to 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.