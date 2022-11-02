Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings

Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings
Three arrested in Waco in connection with multiple shootings(KWTX)
By KWTX News Producer
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Three people are in custody in connection with what police say are multiple shooting investigations around the Waco area.

Police say they were trying to serve an arrest warrant around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday night when they fled on foot.

A helicopter flew over the city shining its spotlight looking for them.

Eventually, the suspect was caught along with two other individuals.

Two of the three arrested are juveniles.

No identities have been released at this time.

There is no word if any people were injured as a result of the alleged shootings.

COPYRIGHT 2022. KWTX TV. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

Most Read

A security video showed a man leaping the store counter and assaulting the clerk before fleeing.
Arrest documents detail man’s crime spree following attempt to rob Lufkin business
Fire crews are working to contain a fire at the City of Nacogdoches' landfill.
Nacogdoches fire crews control city landfill fire
Carlos Garcia, 36, was charged with one count of burglary of habitation with intent.
Mom shoots intruder while hiding with children in the bedroom, sheriff’s office says
Red Zone Week 11 Schedule
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning

Latest News

SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
SFA fall plant fair to show off student projects
UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg