Wednesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

Dry today with plenty of sunshine. First Alert Weather Day for Friday PM through Saturday AM.
By Cody Gottschalk
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 11:45 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Happy Wednesday, East Texas! It was a very foggy start this morning but thankfully we have plenty of sunshine on tap for this afternoon. Highs today will be on the warm side in the middle to upper 70s thanks to our mostly sunny skies and calm southeasterly winds. Overnight we’ll see a slight increase in cloud cover, leading to a milder start tomorrow in the lower 60s. A few light showers will be possible tomorrow afternoon, although most will stay warm and dry with highs near 80 degrees. Storm chances really ramp up later in the day on Friday, so a First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday afternoon through Saturday morning. Most of East Texas is currently under a Slight (Level 2/5) Risk for strong to severe storms along and ahead of our next cold front which will drive through our area during the later afternoon and evening hours of Friday. Some storms will be capable of strong, damaging winds, with a lesser chance of an isolated tornado and large hail. Moderate to very heavy rainfall will be possible at times, and some flood-prone areas might see some pooling. This will likely be a very disruptive event for anyone with plans on Friday afternoon and Friday evening, so please have an indoor plan B and be weather alert for more updates to the forecast. Rain ends for most by very early Saturday morning and skies clear by the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the upper 60s to lower 70s for highs on Saturday, and highs for Sunday and Monday level out in the middle 70s. A few showers will try to move through on Monday with a weak upper-level disturbance, then we’re back to dry conditions and partly cloudy skies for Tuesday of next week.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day declared for Friday evening through Saturday morning

