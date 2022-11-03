Corrigan-Camden Coach Ratliff on Final Game

CORRIGAN-CAMDEN, Texas (KTRE) - Corrigan Camden is looking to finish their regular season undefeated with a win over Centerville. Coach Brett Ratliff agreed that they are the best opponent they will face in district.

He said, “Well I tell you what Centerville is a well coached football team. Very successful and a historic program. Coach Hardy over there does a great job. Those players they’re really good man. It’s going to be a battle and I’m excited to play it.”

We asked who the Bulldogs would be facing in the first playoff round. Coach Ratliff went on to say,” Well you know it’s one of those funny things, this week is going to come down to a lot of different scenarios so we don’t have one particular opponent that we can go ahead and prepare for so, we’re all waiting for tomorrow night to see how it all plays out.

Kickoff will be at 7 pm in Centerville.

