First Alert Weather Day: Damaging winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - A strong system storm system is moving toward East Texas with an increasing change for severe thunderstorms by late day Friday.

During the day Friday, it will be warm and breezy with very humid conditions. A few showers are possible through midday. As temperatures begin to warm into the lowers 80s shortly after lunch time, a few isolated thunderstorms could begin to develop by early afternoon.

More development continues into the early evening with rapidly intensifying storms. Damaging winds, heavy rainfall and frequent lightning are all likely with these storms and isolated tornadoes are possible, especially in the thunderstorms that develop early in the afternoon, By evening, the thunderstorms will begin to form a line that will then race shout east through deep East Texas overnight. Rain comes to an end shortly after midnight for all of East Texas with clearing skies Saturday and slightly cooler temperatures.

