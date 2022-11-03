Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Thank A Nurse
Be Excellent

First Alert Weather Day: Severe weather risk increases for much of Deep East Texas Friday night

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)
By Brad Hlozek
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A First Alert Weather Day remains in place for Friday evening and Friday night due to another potent, western storm system that is set to barrel through east Texas.

The threat for heavy rain and strong thunderstorms is likely, but severe weather, while not likely, is possible given the dynamics and ingredients coming into play.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)

Should any storms turn severe, damaging wind gusts of 60 to 70 mph will be our main overall threat, with a lesser threat for brief, isolated tornadoes, and some quarter size hail.

The Storm Prediction Center has now placed most of our KTRE viewing area under an enhanced or medium risk for severe weather.  This means there is a 30% chance of seeing severe weather within a 25-mile radius of any given location in this orange-shaded region.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)

While an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm is possible around sunset, it appears the main line of strong-to-severe thunderstorms will start to cross the Trinity River and move into Cherokee, Houston, and Trinity counties around 8-9 p.m., crossing the Highway 59 corridor between 9 and 11 p.m., and then pushing across the Sabine National Forest between 11 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday.

In addition to the threat for some strong-to-possibly-severe thunderstorms, some of the rain will be locally heavy at times, providing many east Texans with one-to-two inches before the rain and storms shift well east of our region by the pre-dawn hours on Saturday morning.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)

Due to the fast-moving nature of this low-pressure system, we will clear out and have a nice weekend ahead once the storms get on the other side of the Sabine River in the overnight hours on Friday.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application.  It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates.  It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Weather Day(KTRE)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

UPDATE: Abducted child and suspect dead after chase in Rosenberg
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
2-vehicle crash causes Lufkin traffic light outage
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert: Severe weather threat increases for northern Deep East Texas
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for...
Powerball prize up to $1.5 billion, 3rd-largest ever in US
Jorge “Jojo” Morales reunites with his mom Yanet Leal Concepcion at Miami International Airport.
Kidnapped 6-year-old reunites with mom after more than 2 months, police say

Latest News

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, was shot on Sept. 14 during a traffic stop. Officials have not yet...
Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop
Looks like a partly cloudy sky will greet the games this evening.
Week 11 Red Zone Thursday forecast
Smith County Precinct 4 Constable Josh Joplin explained the pursuit.
Pursuit from Smith County into Longview ends in crash
This event is open to the general public from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
WebXtra: Workforce Solutions holds job fair in Nacogdoches