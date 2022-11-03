Grand jury no-bills deputy who shot, killed man in Rusk County traffic stop

HENDERSON, Texas (KLTV) - A Rusk County sheriff’s deputy has been no-billed by a grand jury on Thursday after they heard details about a shooting he was involved in on Sept. 14 that resulted in a man’s death. This is according to the Rusk County sheriff and the district attorney’s office.

Timothy Michael Randall, 29, of Price, Texas, was shot and killed by the deputy in Turnertown. The circumstances of the traffic stop and the resulting shooting have not been released during the investigation. The deputy’s name has also not been released.

The deputy’s case went before a Rusk County grand jury on Nov. 3. The jury no-billed the deputy, meaning he will not be indicted and will not face criminal charges for the shooting.

According to Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez, the incident happened shortly after 1 a.m. in the area of Highway 64 and County Road 4125 on Sept. 14. Valdez, who spoke with us later that day, said Randall was shot by a deputy and pronounced dead at the scene by a justice of the peace. Valdez then asked for prayer for all involved and said that he could not legally say any more about the investigation.

